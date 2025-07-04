UK Navy's F-35B grounded in Kerala: Why flying back the fighter jet is a major challenge A British F-35B fighter jet has been stuck in Kerala for over three weeks after making an emergency landing due to bad weather and low fuel. A rare hydraulic fault has delayed its return, with the UK now considering dismantling and airlifting the stealth jet back home.

On 14 June, one of the world’s most cutting-edge fighter jets, the British Royal Navy’s F-35B Lightning II touched down at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala. The landing wasn’t scheduled, but it was necessary. Operating around 100 nautical miles off India’s southwest coast, the aircraft ran into bad weather and a fuel shortage, prompting an emergency diversion.

The landing itself was smooth. The pilot, trained for short take-offs and vertical landings, brought the aircraft in without incident. But more than three weeks later, the fighter jet still hasn’t taken off, not because of military orders or weather this time, but due to an unresolved technical snag that no team has yet been able to fix. Now, the UK is exploring a highly complex and rare alternative: dismantling the fifth-generation stealth jet and flying it home in parts.

Why did the F-35 land in Kerala?

The F-35B is a short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) variant of the Lockheed Martin-built stealth fighter, designed for carrier-based operations. The aircraft involved was flying sorties from the HMS Prince of Wales, which is currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific.

According to official statements from both the UK and India, the fighter was on a routine flight outside Indian airspace when it encountered adverse weather and lower-than-expected fuel levels. As per protocol, the pilot declared an emergency. The Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) detected the call and guided the jet to a safe landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport at around 9.30 pm local time.

The Royal Navy responded swiftly. A Merlin AW101 helicopter flew in a replacement pilot and a small engineering team. The stranded F-35 was moved to a remote bay of the airport under the protection of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The Indian Air Force and local authorities provided immediate logistical support.

A hydraulic fault that has grounded Britain’s best

The emergency was safely managed, the real trouble began during pre-departure checks. During routine pre-departure checks, a serious hydraulic issue was detected. In an aircraft built for vertical landings and advanced manoeuvres, any failure in flight control systems is treated as a critical safety risk.

A three-member Royal Navy technical team attempted an on-site fix but was unable to resolve the issue. The UK then decided to dispatch a specialist team of around 40 engineers, including Lockheed Martin-trained personnel, with the necessary diagnostic tools and hardware. That team, however, is yet to arrive in India, causing further delays. Without that expertise, the jet, which cost roughly USD 80 million, remains grounded at Bay No. 4 of the airport. Even moving it indoors took time. Initially, the Royal Navy declined an offer from Air India to relocate the aircraft to a hangar, despite the monsoon rains. The jet was eventually moved inside after diplomatic back-and-forth.

What’s the plan now?

Sources familiar with the situation say the UK is now considering dismantling the jet and airlifting it back to Britain using a Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft. This isn’t a routine process. The F-35B is a fifth-generation fighter packed with classified components from its stealth coating to its sensor fusion system and encrypted communications.

Dismantling such an aircraft outside a military base raises significant risks, both in terms of security and technical precision. Only engineers trained and authorised by Lockheed Martin are permitted to handle certain aspects of the jet’s structure. Every part from the wings to individual screws must be logged, tagged, and secured. British military personnel will have to oversee the entire operation, ensuring no compromise of sensitive technologies.

Globally, there are only a handful of documented cases of F-35s being dismantled and airlifted. One of the most notable occurred in 2019, when a restored F-35A damaged years earlier at Eglin Air Force Base was transported by a C-5M aircraft to Hill Air Force Base in Utah following a four-year restoration.

(Image Source : KERALA TOURISM )Kerala Tourism trolls the British F-35B

As the fighter jet sat idle, Kerala’s social media had its moment. The state’s tourism department posted an AI-generated image of the stealth jet on the tarmac, framed by palm trees, captioned with a quote: “Kerala is such an amazing place, I don’t want to leave. Definitely recommend.” The tweet went viral, winning applause from Indian users amused at the situation. But the humour didn’t land well in all quarters, with some calling it an inappropriate jab at a serious military incident.