Udhayanidhi Stalin targets Sanatan Dharma again, accuses BJP of insulting President Murmu

Opposition leaders have been expressing surprise over President Droupadi Murmu not being invited to the important occasion of shifting Parliament to new premises. Meanwhile, DMK Youth wing leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday alleged that she was not invited to the new Parliament building, during its inauguration earlier or now, as she was a widow and hailed from the tribal community and said "This is what we call Sanatana Dharma."

The Youth Welfare and Sports Development minister had earlier stoked a row with his anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks that led to a heated debate across the country, especially with the BJP targeting him over the issue.

Speaking at a party event here, he said Murmu was neither invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building a few months ago nor presently when it is hosting its first-ever session, a five-day special sitting where the women's reservation bill was passed today.

"Who is our first citizen--the President. What is her name? It is Droupadi Murmu. She was not invited for the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building. This is what we call Sanatanam."

"Yesterday a female Hindi actor was taken to the new Parliament building but there was no permission for the president. Why? Because Draupadi Murmu is from a tribal community, because she has lost her husband. This is what we call sanatana dharma," he added.

Parliament moved into a swanky new complex on Tuesday. An event to mark the occasion was held in the historic Central Hall of the old building and was presided by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.

