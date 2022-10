Follow us on Image Source : ANI Overloaded passenger bus falls into gorge at Mansar Morh in Udhampur.

Udhampur: At least one person was killed and 64 others including students were injured after a bus fell into a gorge at Mansar Morh, Udhampur.

Reports say the driver lost control of the bus which led to the accident.

The injured have been shifted to a district hospital in Udhampur for treatment.

