  Uddhav Thackeray likely to become MLC as Congress takes back its candidature

This has cleared a big hurdle as Uddhav Thackeray was not part of either houses of Maharashtra legislature.

New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2020 19:23 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's way to become Member of Legislative Council (MLC) appears clear as Congress on Sunday, decided to not field its candidate in elections. This has cleared a big hurdle as Uddhav Thackeray was not part of either houses of Maharashtra legislature.

Maharashtra Congres president Balasaheb Thorat has confirmed the development

A Chief Minister has to be a member of Legislative Council or Legislative Assembly in order to continue to be on his/her post.

(More to follow)

