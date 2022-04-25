'Won't tolerate dadagiri': Uddhav Thackeray's stern warning amid Hanuman Chalisa row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday broke his silence on the ongoing 'Hanuman Chalisa' uproar and gave a stern warning. He said if you want to recite Hanuman Chalisa, then do it by coming home, but that 'dadagiri' will not be tolerated.

"If you want to read Hanuman Chalisa, then do it by coming home. Don't do dadagiri. If you do that, Babasaheb has taught us how to break Dadagiri," the CM warned. "We will show you what Bheema Roop and Maha Rudra is if you challenge the Shiv Sena," he added.

"The BJP has been claiming that Shiv Sena has left Hindutva. What have we left? Those who are teaching me Hindutva should ask themselves about their contribution to the cause of Hindutva. You were hiding in a rat hole when Babri (Masjid) was demolished (on December 6, 1992)", Thackeray lashed out. "They just want to see whose shirt is more saffron," he said.

Thackeray said Shiv Sena's Hindutva is "Gadadhari", a reference to Lord Hanuman who carries mace, while the Hindutva of opponents is "Ghantadhari" (bell-ringing).

In a veiled attack, Thackeray questioned the contribution of the BJP towards Hindutva. He said the decision on the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was not taken by your (BJP's) government but it was the Supreme Court that paved the way for the same.

"For the construction of the Ram temple you spread your hand in front of people," he said. "Shiv Sena's Hindutva is 'Gadadhari' whereas your Hindutva is 'Ghantadhari'. What do you mean when you say Shiv Sena has abandoned Hindutva? Is Hindutva a 'dhotar' (a garment worn by men which is tied around the waist)?" Thackeray asked. The Sena chief also said that he will address a public meeting soon to give a befitting reply to his detractors.

The Hanuman Chalisa row

Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested on Saturday after they gave a call for the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, which had triggered angry protests by Shiv Sainiks. The couple, now in jail, later withdrew their call, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai for an event. Police registered FIRs against them on charges of sedition and spreading enmity among other sections. Earlier in the day, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had said that if chanting Hanuman Chalisa is seditious then "every one of us here is ready to commit that crime".

