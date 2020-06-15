Image Source : FILE Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law Madhav Patankar died in Mumbai

Madhav Patankar, the father-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday. He was 76. A senior Shiv Sena leader also confirmed the news of the death of 76-year-old Patankar after a prolonged illness.

According to a Sena leader, Patankar was suffering from various health issues, including kidney ailment. He was hospitalized in Criticare hospital in Andheri.

“Deeply saddened to hear to about the demise of Shri Madhav Patankar – father of Mrs. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. My heartfelt condolences. May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers with the Patankar and Thackeray family,” NCP MP Supriya Sule tweeted.

His daughter Rashmi Thackeray is the wife of the state chief minister and is also the editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage