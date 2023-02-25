Shiv Sena (Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut in 'Aap Ki Adalat' | Watch tonight at 10 pm on India TV

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sanjay Raut in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Aap Ki Adalat: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut emerged as an important player in the political circles of Maharashtra in the last couple of years. Raut often remains in the news for his statements. He is considered among the close aides of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Raut, who has been at the centre of Maharashtra politics in recent times, will be present in the 'Katghara' (dock) of 'Aap Ki Adalat' on Saturday night at 10 pm. He will be seen answering the questions of Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India TV.

Why did the relationship with BJP break? Rahut will explain

Be it the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, or the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut has always been at the center of the discussion. In the new episode of 'Aap Ki Adalat', Raut will tell whether he is responsible for breaking the relationship with BJP. He told in 'Aap Ki Adalat' how 50 MLAs and 12 MPs rebelled under his nose. Raut will answer Rajat Sharma's questions on all such issues. The new episode of Aap Ki Adalat will be aired tonight at 10 pm on India TV.

