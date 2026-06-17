Uddhav's Sena writes to Lok Sabha Speaker amid defection concerns; here's what the party demanded

New Delhi:

In a move aimed at pre-empting any potential defections within its parliamentary ranks, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has formally written to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding that only Shiv Sena (UBT) be recognised as the authorised political party in Parliament.

In an official communication submitted by party MP and parliamentary leader Arvind Sawant, the party urged the Speaker not to grant any separate identity, status, facilities, privileges or recognition to any splinter faction, rebel group or independent group claiming affiliation with Shiv Sena (UBT).

The letter further states that if any other faction approaches the Speaker seeking recognition or special status, no decision should be taken without first providing Shiv Sena (UBT) an opportunity to present its case.

Significantly, the party has also asserted that it reserves the right to invoke legal remedies available under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with anti-defection provisions.

The communication comes against the backdrop of growing speculation and concerns over possible defections, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party seeking to safeguard its organisational and parliamentary identity.

Seven MPs to switch sides?

Sources indicate that seven MPs are in touch with the Shinde faction and may formally join the party in the coming days. These lawmakers are expected to meet Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday before approaching the Lok Sabha Speaker. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also likely to attend the meeting.

Among those reportedly considering a move to the Shinde camp are Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Sanjay Jadhav. Sources suggest that the group may first form a separate faction before officially merging with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The possible shift is expected to take place on June 19, which marks the foundation day of Shiv Sena. If the move goes ahead, it could further strengthen Eknath Shinde’s position within the party and alter the political landscape in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra “Operation Tiger”

Meanwhile, reports also indicate that a number of MLAs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) are in contact with the rival camp.The operation has been given the codename “Operation Tiger”, signalling a significant political strategy that could have major implications for Maharashtra politics in the coming weeks.

Rattled over the potential shift, Uddhav Thackeray has summoned a meeting of all his MLAs on June 22 at 4:00 PM at the party office Shivalay in Mumbai.

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