Uday Bhanu Chib appointed president of Indian Youth Congress, succeeding Srinivas BV

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @UDAY_BHANU9 Newly appointed president of Indian Youth Congress Uday Bhanu Chib along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

In a significant development, the Congress Party on Sunday (September 22) appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the President of the Indian Youth Congress. Chib, who is set to assume his new role with immediate effect, is currently serving as the General Secretary of the Youth wing.

Uday Bhanu Chib to succeed Srinivas BV

The Congress Party, while announcing Chib's appointment, extended its regards to the outgoing President of the party's youth wing, Srinivas BV.

In a statement, the party acknowledged Srinivas' contributions, expressing gratitude for his exceptional leadership during his tenure.

The Congress also congratulated Uday Bhanu Chib, the current General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and former President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress, on his new role.

Other major appointments

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that hours ahead of the Chib's appoitment, the Congress party on Saturday in a statement issued also appointed Subhankar Sarkar as the new president of its West Bengal unit, replacing long-time leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Sarkar, who was previously serving as All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary overseeing Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Mizoram, has been relieved of his current duties to assume his new role.