Sunday, September 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Uday Bhanu Chib appointed president of Indian Youth Congress, succeeding Srinivas BV

Uday Bhanu Chib appointed president of Indian Youth Congress, succeeding Srinivas BV

Chib, previously the General Secretary of the youth wing, assumes the role amidst the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, where he has been an active figure.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2024 17:26 IST
Congress News
Image Source : X/ @UDAY_BHANU9 Newly appointed president of Indian Youth Congress Uday Bhanu Chib along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

In a significant development, the Congress Party on Sunday (September 22) appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the President of the Indian Youth Congress. Chib, who is set to assume his new role with immediate effect, is currently serving as the General Secretary of the Youth wing.

Uday Bhanu Chib to succeed Srinivas BV

The Congress Party, while announcing Chib's appointment, extended its regards to the outgoing President of the party's youth wing, Srinivas BV.

In a statement, the party acknowledged Srinivas' contributions, expressing gratitude for his exceptional leadership during his tenure. 

The Congress also congratulated Uday Bhanu Chib, the current General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and former President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress, on his new role.

Other major appointments

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that hours ahead of the Chib's appoitment, the Congress party on Saturday in a statement issued also appointed Subhankar Sarkar as the new president of its West Bengal unit, replacing long-time leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Sarkar, who was previously serving as All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary overseeing Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Mizoram, has been relieved of his current duties to assume his new role. 

In a statement, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced Sarkar’s appointment as the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) chief with immediate effect, expressing gratitude for Chowdhury's contributions as the outgoing president.


READ MORE | Subhankar Sarkar replaces Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as new West Bengal Congress president

READ MORE | Rahul Gandhi defends his remark on Sikhs, says 'BJP spreading lies'

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement