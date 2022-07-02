Saturday, July 02, 2022
     
  Udaipur beheading LIVE Updates: NIA takes accused Ghaus Mohammad, Riyaz Akhtari into custody
Udaipur beheading LIVE Updates: NIA takes accused Ghaus Mohammad, Riyaz Akhtari into custody

It has also been revealed that after the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, the accused sent the message "the given has been completed" in a WhatsApp group, that also had some Pakistani nationals as its members.

Poorva Joshi Written By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2022 10:38 IST
Image Source : PTI

Udaipur: Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, accused in the murder case of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal, being produced at district court, in Udaipur, Thursday, June 30, 2022. 

Udaipur tailor beheading: Two accused, Ghaus Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari have been taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and are being taken to Jaipur amid tight security. It has also been revealed that after the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, the accused sent the message "the given has been completed" in a WhatsApp group, that also had some Pakistani nationals as its members. Earlier, it was revealed that one of the two accused had a link to the Pakistani group Dawat-e-Islami and that he had visited Karachi in 2014. Two men, identified as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, allegedly hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on June 28 and posted videos online saying they were avenging an insult to Islam. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government on Friday night suspended Udaipur Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Meena. The suspension order issued by Joint Secretary (Police) of the home department Jagveer Singh does not mention any reason of the action.

 

Udaipur killing LIVE Updates

  • Jul 02, 2022 10:38 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Markets in Udaipur to open for first time after Kanhaiya Lal's murder

    Markets had been shut down in Udaipur after the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal but will now be opened. The curfew timings from 12 to 4 will also be relaxed. However, curfew from 3 to 4 pm will still continue in some areas.

    Input by reporter Gonika

    India Tv - udaipur murder

    Image Source : PTI

    Udaipur: An almost deserted street at the Shakti Nagar area amid restrictions following the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur, Thursday, June 30, 2022. 

  • Jul 02, 2022 10:32 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Udaipur murder accused filmed act for ISIS

    The accused who allegedly hacked tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death in Udaipur, will be produced before a special NIA court on Saturday. According to sources, the accused will be produced before a special NIA court which is likely to seek their custodial remand for 14 days.

  • Jul 02, 2022 10:31 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    NIA takes accused into custody

    Accused Riyaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad have been taken into custody by the NIA. They were lodged in the Ajmer jail, but are now being taken to Jaipur amid tight security. 

     

    Input by Manish Bhattacharya

  • Jul 02, 2022 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Accused Riyaz Akhtari, Ghaus Mohammad linked to Whatsapp Group

    It has also been revealed that after the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, the accused sent the message "the given has been completed" in a WhatsApp group, that also had some Pakistani nationals as its members.

    Input by reporter Manish Bhattacharya

  • Jul 02, 2022 10:28 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Kanhaiya Lal had installed CCTV in his shop

    A latest development suggests that murder victim Kanhiya Lal had installed CCTV in his shop in Udaipur, but the killers cut the wire of the CCTV before the murder, hence, the incident wasn't captured on it. 

    Input by reporter Gonika

