Udaipur beheading LIVE Updates: NIA takes accused Ghaus Mohammad, Riyaz Akhtari into custody

Udaipur tailor beheading: Two accused, Ghaus Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari have been taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and are being taken to Jaipur amid tight security. It has also been revealed that after the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, the accused sent the message "the given has been completed" in a WhatsApp group, that also had some Pakistani nationals as its members. Earlier, it was revealed that one of the two accused had a link to the Pakistani group Dawat-e-Islami and that he had visited Karachi in 2014. Two men, identified as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, allegedly hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on June 28 and posted videos online saying they were avenging an insult to Islam. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government on Friday night suspended Udaipur Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Meena. The suspension order issued by Joint Secretary (Police) of the home department Jagveer Singh does not mention any reason of the action.