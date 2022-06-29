Wednesday, June 29, 2022
     
Udaipur tailor beheading: Hindu outfits to start 'I'm Nupur Sharma Supporter' campaign

In Rajasthan's Udaipur, two men with a cleaver murdered a Lal, a tailor on Tuesday and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, with the brutal killing drawing widespread condemnations.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 Udaipur Published on: June 29, 2022 20:52 IST
Udaipur tailor beheading: Sri Rama Sene leader Pramod Mutalik on Wednesday condemned the brutal beheading of a tailor in Udaipur. He also stated that the Hindu society will not tolerate such acts of terror, and announced "I'm Kanhaiya Lal", and "I'm Nupur Sharma Supporter" campaigns on behalf of Hindu outfits.

"...the blood is boiling, the Hindu society is outraged, they have not just killed Kanhaiya Lal but are killing Hindu society and provoking it....this is too much, the central government must intervene as they have threatened PM Modi too, and should ensure that those behind the incident are hanged," Mutalik demanded.

He said the 'Yuva Brigade', 'Hindu Jana Jagruti Samiti', 'Sri Rama Sene' and other Hindu organisations together will launch a large campaign "I'm Kanhaiya Lal", "I'm Nupur Sharma Supporter" from Thursday.

In Rajasthan's Udaipur, two men with a cleaver murdered a Lal, a tailor on Tuesday and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, with the brutal killing drawing widespread condemnations. Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, have been arrested for the murder.

In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had beheaded the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader who was suspended from the party over a controversial remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Lal was recently arrested by the local police over some remarks made on social media by him. Several state BJP leaders and Ministers condemning the killing called for stricter punishment for the killers.

(With PTI Inputs)

