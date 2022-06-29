Udaipur beheading: Links with Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami found, one accused visited Karachi in 2014

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Udaipur: Riyaz, Ghoz Mohammad, the accused in the murder case of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur, Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Udaipur beheading: In the latest development related to the beheading of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, it has been revealed that one of the two accused arrested in the case had a connection to the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organisation and had visited Karachi in 2014, the Rajasthan Police chief said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kanhaiya Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people even as curfew remained clamped in parts of the city. The police have detained three more people in connection with the killing so far, Director General of Police (DGP) M L Lather said at a press conference.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

The duo were taken into custody on Tuesday and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC, the police chief said.

"One of the accused, Ghouse Mohammad, has links with the Karachi-based Ismalist organisation Dawat-e-Islami. He had visited Karachi in 2014. So far, we have detained five people, including the two prime accused," Lather said.

After the tailor's death, people expressed sorrow and anger over the incident and demanded that the accused should be hanged. Some persons also pelted stones and tried to vandalize the gate of a burial ground of the Muslim community near the Ashok Nagar cremation ground. However, the police controlled the situation in time, officials said.

(With agency inputs)

