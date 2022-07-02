Udaipur beheading: Killers attacked by angry crowd at Jaipur court | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Udaipur: Riyaz, Ghoz Mohammad, the accused in the murder case of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur

An angry crowd at the Jaipur court on Saturday attacked the accused in the chilling murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was beheaded on Tuesday by two men. An NIA court remanded in 10-day police custody the four people arrested in the murder case of the Udaipur tailor.

In the video, it is seen that an angry mob were attacking the accused while they were boarding the police van. The crowd were trying to beat the two, and chaos was seen before the police could intervene.

Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested on the same day of the murder, hours after they allegedly hacked the tailor to death with a cleaver at his shop for extending support to now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on Thursday night for being involved in the conspiracy. They were produced before the court here amid tight security arrangements.

It has also been revealed that after the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, the accused sent the message "the given has been completed" in a WhatsApp group, that also had some Pakistani nationals as its members. Earlier, it was revealed that one of the two accused had a link to the Pakistani group Dawat-e-Islami and that he had visited Karachi in 2014.

After the tailor's death, people expressed sorrow and anger over the incident and demanded that the accused should be hanged. Some persons also pelted stones and tried to vandalize the gate of a burial ground of the Muslim community near the Ashok Nagar cremation ground. However, the police controlled the situation in time, officials said.

