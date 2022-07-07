Udaipur beheading case: Gauhar Chisti, khadim of Ajmer Dargah, met accused Riyaz on June 17

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Gauhar Chisti had met accused Riyaz on June 17 who beheaded Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Udaipur beheading case: In a big revelation, Gauhar Chisti, Khadim of Ajmer Dargah, on June 17, had gone to Udaipur to meet Riyaz, one of the accused who beheaded tailer Kanhaiya Lal, sources said.

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two people belonging to a particular community for putting out a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma.

Gauhar Chisti had on June 17 participated in a silent procession that was taken out in Ajmer and made a provocative speech.

According to sources, Gauhar Chisti had asked Riyaz to make the video after the beheading.

On Tuesday, a designated NIA court sent another accused arrested in the case of tailor Kanhaiya Lal's killing in Udaipur to the agency's custody till July 12.

The accused, Mohammad Mohsin, was presented before the court by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team amid tight security arrangements.

"After the hearing of the case, the court remanded Mohammad Mohsin in the NIA's custody till July 12," Special Public Prosecutor TP Sharma said.

Sources said Mohsin was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy to kill Lal and in carrying out a reconnaissance of his shop.

On July 2, the main accused -- Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- who were arrested hours after they allegedly hacked Lal to death on June 28, and two other accused -- Mohsin and Asif -- who were arrested on June 30 for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy to kill the tailor and in carrying out a reconnaissance of his shop, were produced in the designated court, which is a special CBI court in Jaipur, amid tight security arrangements.

The court had sent them to the NIA's custody till July 12.

