Uttarakhand UCC committee to hold crucial presser today; BJP's Kapil Mishra drops 'August 5-hint'

UCC row: BJP leader Kapil Mishra hinted that the Centre may make a big announcement on August 5 on Uniform Civil Code. UCC panel in Uttarakhand is also set to submit its report.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: June 30, 2023 11:16 IST
UCC row: BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Friday hinted that Modi government may make a big announcement on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on coming August 5. He claimed that August 5 is significant date for the Centre as it took major decisions on this date. To support his claim, Mishra mentioned the date of the announcement of the construction of the Ram temple and the abrogation of Section 370. His comment comes hours before the Uttarakhand UCC committee's crucial press conference.

"Ram Mandir's decision was taken on August 5. Section 370 was removed on August 5. August 5 is also coming along with Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Jai Shri Ram," he tweeted.

Uttarakhand UCC

The Uttarakhand panel on UCC also intensified its efforts and it is likely to submit its report to the state government in the next few days, sources said.

A big announcement can be made by the UCC panel on Friday. The expert committee preparing the draft of UCC may hold a press conference at Uttarakhand Sadan at around 1.30 pm.

Parliamentary panel's move on UCC

Meanwhile, a parliamentary standing committee called representatives of the Law Commission and the law ministry on July 3 on a recent notice issued by the law panel seeking views of stakeholders on the issue of a uniform civil code.

According to the schedule of the standing committee on law and personnel, it will hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the law ministry "on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on June 14, 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code, under the subject 'Review of Personal Laws'".

Till Tuesday evening, the law panel had received nearly 8.5 lakh responses on its public notice. 

Also read- Why are most Opposition parties against implementation of UCC? Explained in 5 points

