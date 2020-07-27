Image Source : PIXABAY Govt makes it mandatory for all motorbikes to have handholds | Check new guidelines for two-wheelers

The central government has issued new guidelines for people riding two wheelers making it mandatory for all motorbikes to have handholds and footrests along with protective devices on the rear wheel serving as 'saree guards'. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified the Central Motor Vehicles (seventh amendment) Rules 2020 and accordingly issued a gazette notification amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989.

New guidelines for two-wheelers:

As per the amended rules, manufacturers of two-wheelers having a provision for a pillion rider should ensure handholds on the side of the motor cycle or behind the driver seat. Till now most bikes did not have this facility.

Besides providing footrests for pillion riders on both sides of the vehicle, manufacturers should provide protective devices covering half of the rear wheel to prevent the clothes of the person sitting on the pillion getting entangled in it, Kalingatv reported.

Along with this, the Ministry has also issued guidelines for putting lighter containers in the bike. The length of this container is 550 mm, width 510 ml and height shall not exceed 500 mm.

If the container is placed at the place of the previous ride, only the driver will be approved. Meaning no other person will be able to sit on that bike. The government will change these rules from time to time.

Earlier, the government had issued new guidelines regarding tires. Under this, a tyre pressure monitoring system has been suggested for vehicles up to a maximum weight of 3.5 tons. Through the sensor in this system, the driver gets the information about the condition of the air in the tire of the vehicle. Along with this, the Ministry has also recommended tyre repair kits. After its introduction, the vehicle will not require extra tires.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage