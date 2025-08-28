Two terrorists killed along LoC during infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora A search operation has been launched in the area, and an anti-terror operation is underway.

Srinagar:

Two terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushehra Nard area of Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora sector as the Army foiled an infiltration bid on Thursday, officials said.

The operation occurred near Naushehra Naar, where alert troops engaged a group of infiltrators attempting to cross into Indian territory, killing two terrorists in the exchange of fire.

After the encounter, security forces launched a search operation in the surrounding area to ensure no additional infiltrators or suspicious activity were present.

Earlier this month, in a separate counter-terror operation under Operation Akhal, three terrorists were killed and one soldier injured, bringing the total number of terrorists eliminated in that operation to six.

On August 2, security forces killed three militants during an encounter in the Akhal forest area. The operation had begun on August 1, following intelligence reports about the presence of armed militants in the dense forest region.