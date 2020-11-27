Image Source : FILE PHOTO Two soldiers martyred in unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces along LoC in Rajouri

Two India soldiers lost their lives in unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces along Line of Control in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The two have been identified as Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh.

An official told PTI that heavy firing, mortar shelling by Pakistan is underway in Rajouri and that Indian Army is responding to the unprovoked firing from across the border.

"The Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of district Rajouri today (Friday)," the defence spokesperson said. Both the soldiers sustained critical injuries in the firing and died later, he said.

The nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the official added.

Earlier on Thursday, Subedar Swatantra Singh was killed and a civilian critically injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.

