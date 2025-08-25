Two shooters nabbed by Delhi Police for firing at Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram | Video The shooters initially reportedly attempted to flee towards the Indo–Nepal border but were instructed by the gang leader to return for a fresh assignment in Delhi.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has arrested two shooters in connection with firing at the residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav. The duo is allegedly associated with the Himanshu Bhau-Neeraj Faridpuria gangs.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Singh, also known as Nikka, a 22-year-old school dropout from Faridabad and Aditya Tiwari, a 19-year-old BCA student from Bihar's Taimur district. According to the police, Gaurav was previously involved in a case concerning the vandalism of a statue in Rajasthan last year, whereas Aditya does not have any prior criminal history.

Accused arrested after exchange of fire in Rohini

They were arrested during an operation in Rohini's Shahbad Dairy area while acting on a tip-off on Sunday.

"When intercepted, one of the accused tried to pull out a pistol to fire at the police team, but both were overpowered before they could open fire," PTI quoted DCP (Special Cell), Amit Kaushik, as saying.

One pistol, four live cartridges, and a mobile phone have been recovered from them.

Shooters attempted to flee Nepal but returned for another assignment

The shooters initially attempted to flee towards the Indo–Nepal border but were instructed by the gang leader to return for a fresh assignment in Delhi.

"In their disclosure, the accused admitted that after the Gurugram incident, they attempted to escape towards the Indo-Nepal border but were called back for a fresh assignment in Delhi," the officer added.

About the incident

In the early morning of August 17, three men arrived on a motorcycle at Yadav’s home in Gurugram’s Sector 56. Two of them reportedly opened fire randomly before speeding away. Subsequently, the Bhau gang took to social media to claim responsibility for the attack.

Yadav was not inside the house when the shooting happened at around 5.30 am. However, some family members were inside but no one was injured in the incident.