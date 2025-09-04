Two security personnel killed, one injured in gunfight with Maoists in Jharkhand The encounter between security forces and members of the proscribed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) broke out around 12.30 am in the Kedal village under the Manatu Police Station limits, police said.

Ranchi:

At least two security personnel were killed and another was injured in a gunfight with members of the banned TSPC, a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, police said.

Police launch operation against TSPC commander Shashikant Ganjhu

“Two police jawans lost their lives and another was injured in an encounter between police and the banned extremist outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) late last night. Police had launched an operation against the TSPC commander Shashikant Ganjhu, who has a reward of Rs 10 lakh declared against him, in Manatu area of Palamu. During the operation, an encounter broke out, resulting in the loss of two lives from the police side,” Michaelraj S, IG Operations & Jharkhand Police Spokesperson said.

The encounter between security forces and members of the proscribed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) broke out around 12.30 am in the Kedal village under the Manatu Police Station limits, police said.

Injured jawan was admitted to Medinirai Hospital

"Two security personnel were killed, and another was injured in the gunfight. The injured was admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital," Palamu DIG Naushad Alam told PTI.

Based on information about the presence of TSPC commander Shashikant Ganjhu and his squad in the Kedal village, the operation was launched, another officer said.

"As the security team reached the spot, TSPC members started firing at them. In the gunfight, three security personnel received bullet injuries. They were immediately taken to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead, and the injured policeman is undergoing treatment," he added.

Also Read:

Key Maoist leader, carrying Rs 40 lakh bounty, killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh