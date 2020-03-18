Image Source : PTI Two schoolgirls killed on spot as truck hits them in UP's Ballia

Two girls died after being hit by a truck in a village here while they were heading to school on Wednesday, which was open despite government orders to shut all educational institutes in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident happened during the morning in Farsatar village of Ubhav area while they were going to school that left Anshu and Sonam dead on the spot, they said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Yadav said a probe has been ordered against the private school as to how it was open after the government order was issued The state government had on Tuesday closed all educational institutes, including schools and colleges, till April 2.

