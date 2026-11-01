Two Punjab AAP MLAs, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra, resign from party

Chandigarh:

In a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, two of its MLAs, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra, on Sunday (November 1) resigned from the party's primary membership.

Sanaur, Samana MLAs resign

Pathanmajra, who represents the Sanaur Assembly constituency in Patiala district, submitted his resignation to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, stating that it would take effect immediately. "I hereby submit my resignation from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party with immediate effect," he said in a letter.

Jouramajra, the MLA from Samana and a former Punjab minister, also announced his resignation from the party's primary membership in a social media post. "I, Chetan Singh Jora Majra, resign from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party," he said in a post.

AAP releases first list of candidates for Punjab polls

The resignations come a day after the ruling AAP released its first list of 40 candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year. The AAP renominated 40 sitting MLAs from their respective constituencies. AAP is the first major political party to declare its candidates for the state Assembly polls due early next year.

An announcement with regard to the first list of candidates was made by Chief Minister Mann in Delhi, following a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been fielded from his current Dhuri constituency, while jailed party leader Sanjeev Arora has been nominated from Ludhiana West. Arora is currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram in connection with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case.

Other prominent candidates named in the first list include Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi from Batala and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur.

The Assembly elections in Punjab are due in early 2027, with polling expected around February-March, alongside elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The five-year term of the 117-member Punjab Assembly ends on March 16, 2027. The Election Commission is yet to announce the polling schedule.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory, winning 92 of the state's 117 seats, while the Congress was reduced to 18 seats.

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