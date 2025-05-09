Two Pakistani drones shot down in Naushera of J-K as cross-border artillery fire intensifies According to sources, two Pakistani drones have been shot down by Indian Army Air Defence Units in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi:

Amid heavy exchanges of artillery fire between the two countries, two Pakistani drones have been shot down by Indian Army Air Defence Units in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, as per the defence sources.

"Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir today," said a Defence Ministry spokesperson.

"The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established standard operating procedures (SOPs)," the spokesperson added. "No casualties or material losses were reported."

India retaliated early Thursday. The military attacked Pakistan's air defence systems in several places, including Lahore, using precision-guided missiles and kamikaze drones.

“Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Several towns have been put on high alert as Pakistan launched drones and missiles across northern and western India. Bikaner, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Jammu, Samba, Akhnoor, and Kishtwar reported blackouts. Threats were intercepted in midair by air defence forces in Udhampur and Jaisalmer, resulting in thunderous explosions and blinding flashes that were visible in the night sky.