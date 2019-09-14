India TV Exclusive: Pak soldiers wave white flag after Indian Army's heavy retaliatory fire | Video

As per reports, the two soldiers were killed during Indian Army's retaliatory fire to Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violation at the LoC.

In a video, Pak soldiers are seen retreating back with the bodies of their dead soldiers. One of the Pakistani soldier is also seen holding a white flag.

#Pakistan Army soldier waves white flag after facing casualties due to heavy Indian Army retaliatory fire to #PakistanArmy unprovoked ceasefire violation. #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/HDHgQew4HY — Sidhant Mamtany (@SMamtany) September 14, 2019

Over the last few days, reports had been coming in of Pakistan not taking back the bodies of their dead from the LoC despite of India's information on the hotline to the Pak Army DGMO.

Two days back, images had surfaced of dead Pakistani SSG commandos in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir when the Indian army foiled the infiltration bid.

On 10-11 Sep, In Hajipir Sector of POK, Indian troops killed a soldier Sepoy Ghulam Rasool from Bahawalnagar, Pak Punjab.

After repeated attempts for two days, they couldn't recover the body.

On 13 Sep they raised white flag & then they recovered the body. Indian Army respects deads & so permitted the same.