Who were other Indians speakers at 1893 World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago besides Swami Vivekananda?

India marks National Youth Day on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of the most influential thinkers, spiritual leaders, and nation-builders in Indian history. The day serves as a reminder of his powerful message to the youth, urging them to embrace self-confidence, discipline, service, and a sense of responsibility towards the nation.

Swami Vivekananda firmly believed that the future of India rested in the hands of its young people. Through his teachings, writings, and speeches, he emphasised education not merely as the accumulation of knowledge, but as a means of character-building and empowerment. His ideas continue to shape discussions on youth leadership, social reform, and national development even more than a century later.

Who were other Indians speakers at the 1893 World's Parliament of Religions?

Among the defining moments of his life was his historic address at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago on September 11, 1893. Beginning with the iconic words "Sisters and Brothers of America," Vivekananda instantly captivated the global audience. His speech introduced the world to the philosophical depth of Indian spiritual traditions and positioned India as a land of tolerance, universalism, and dialogue among faiths. The address remains one of the most celebrated speeches in global history and a source of immense pride for India.

While Swami Vivekananda emerged as the most prominent Indian voice at the 1893 Parliament, he was not the only one representing India on that global stage.

Virchand Raghavji Gandhi, a scholar of Jain philosophy, spoke passionately about Jainism, non-violence, and ethical living, earning widespread admiration for his intellectual depth.

Another Indian delegate, Pratap Chandra Mozoomdar, a leader of the Brahmo Samaj, presented India's reformist spiritual traditions and highlighted the harmony between reason, faith, and modern thought.

About Swami Vivekananda

Born on Jan 12, 1863, in an affluent Bengali family, Swami Vivekananda was a key figure for propagating Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western parts of the world. He was named Narendranath Dutt. His father, Vishwanath Dutt, was a well-known lawyer in the Kolkata High Court, and his mother's name was Bhuvaneshwari Devi.

Swami Vivekananda has made an important contribution by giving a modern and inspiring interpretation of Hinduism and spirituality. He is credited with bringing Hinduism to the status of a major world religion during the late 19th century.

In 1985, the Government of India declared Swami Vivekananda's birthday as National Youth Day. The Indian Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda was a great thinker, philosopher and a social reformer. The life and personality of Vivekananda is like an inspiration for all. He had a very strong belief that youth can transform the fate of India through their dedication and hard work.

His message to the youth was, "What I want is muscles of iron and nerves of steel, inside which dwells a mind of the same material as that of which the thunderbolt is made."