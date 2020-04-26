Sunday, April 26, 2020
     
Two more test coronavirus positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

Two more persons, including a healthcare worker at AIIMS, Rishikesh have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the number of confirmed pandemic cases in the state to 50. 

Published on: April 26, 2020 15:16 IST
Two more persons, including a healthcare worker at AIIMS, Rishikesh have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the number of confirmed pandemic cases in the state to 50. Two new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Dehradun district on Saturday night, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

One case was confirmed by a testing lab at the Doon Medical College and the other by a lab at AIIMS Rishikesh, it said. One of the two latest patients is a healthcare worker who worked in the Urology Department of AIIMS, Rishikesh, the bulletin added.

 

