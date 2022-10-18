Follow us on Image Source : ANI Two minors from Rajasthan, who were kidnapped, found dead in Delhi; third boy managed to escape

Rajasthan minor boys murdered:

The bodies of two minor brothers were on Tuesday recovered from a forest in Delhi's Mehrauli area, while their brother, also a minor, managed to escape from the captivity. The trio was kidnapped from Rajasthan. Two persons have been arrested so far, who admitted to kidnapping the three children for ransom and later killing two of them.

Sons of a vegetable vendor, Aman (13), Vipin (8) and Shiva (7) were abducted from Bhiwadi in Alwar on the evening of October 15. The accused, who lived next to the family home and was known to the boys, brought the children to Delhi.

Earlier in the day, crime Branch team of Bhiwadi, Rajasthan along with Delhi Police, visited the spot and conducted search operation. Bodies of two children were recovered. The other missing child has been found alive on October 16. The child, at present, is at a children's home in Lajpat Nagar.

What happened

The accused Mahaveer Teli and Manjah Kushwaha hit and strangulated the boys after they started crying. They then dumped the bodies near the Yamuna river, Bhiwadi. The accused confessed to murder of three brothers and dumping their bodies in jungle behind Delhi's Qutub Minar Metro station.

Later on Sunday, the accused called Gyan Singh, the boys' father, to demand Rs 8 lakh in ransom. The police traced the mobile number and identified the accused who were also drug addicts.

Delhi Police said a boy was found near Ahinsa Sthal Picket on Sunday morning and was later identified as Shiva. "He was taken to Mehrauli police station. He could not disclose anything except his and his father's names. He was later identified as the same Shiva," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi South) Chandhan Chowdhary said.

