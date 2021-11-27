Follow us on Image Source : ANI Two merchant vessels collide in Gulf of Kutch due to 'navigational error'

Two merchant vessels, MV Aviator and MV Ancient Grace, have collided with each other in the Gulf of Kutch, Gujarat, and the Indian Coast Guard is monitoring the situation, according to the ICG officials.

According to the PRO Defence, Gujarat, the collision took place on the night of November 26. Indian Coast Guard ships in the area including pollution control vessel is on standby in the vicinity and monitoring the situation.

"Two merchant vessels, MV Aviator and MV Ancient Grace have collided with each other in Gulf of Kutch. Prima facie, it appears the collision took place due to navigational error. Indian Coast Guard is monitoring the situation for preventing any possible oil spill," said the ICG officials.

(With ANI Inputs)

