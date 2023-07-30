Two Indians swept away by Sutlej river reach Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). People pass through waterlogged street at flood-affected area after breach in Sutlej River at Lohian in Jalandhar

Two Indians were taken into custody in Pakistan after they were swept away by the swollen Sutlej river from a village along the international border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, the police said today (July 30).

Ratanpal Singh and Havinder Singh of Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana were apprehended by the Pakistani Rangers on Saturday (July 29) and the Border Security Force (BSF) was informed too, the police said.

"We are awaiting their handover to the BSF. Only after their arrival, we will reveal the exact reason for their crossing to Pakistan," a police officer told media on Sunday.

Similar incidents:

Meanwhile, an Indian citizen, who was swept into Pakistan by floodwaters of the Sutlej River has been handed over to an intelligence agency, officials in Pakistan's Punjab province said on Wednesday (July 26).

"The Indian national who is in his 50s is deaf and communicates through sign language. He said he is a Hindu and the floodwater swept him here," a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.

The man swept into Pakistan from the floodwater of the Sutlej near Ganda Singh Wala, Kasur district of Punjab, some 70 km from Lahore, on Tuesday, the spokesperson said. After his medical examination, the man was handed over to an intelligence agency for investigation.

Adjoining low-lying areas of Ganda Singh Wala got af­fected by the low-level flooding at Ganda Singh Wala in Sutlej River recently. The flood in river Chenab in the past week inundated 40 villages and localities in the dis­trict due to which over 48,000 people were affected, according to the Punjab government.

