Two held for staying under false names in Goa hotel where rebel Maharashtra MLAs were camping

One of those held is affiliated to a political party

Police had thrown a tight security, even media persons were not allowed inside

Goa Police on Saturday arrested a man and a woman for allegedly assuming false identities and checking into a starred hotel at Dona Paula in the state where the rebel MLAs from Maharashtra were staying, an official said. The woman is affiliated to a political party, he said, without disclosing the accused's names.

The duo stayed in the hotel for a day under false names and have been arrested for impersonation, said inspector Suraj Gawas of Panaji police.

Police had thrown a tight security ring around the hotel after some 50 MLAs supporting rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde checked in on June 29.

Even media persons were not allowed inside.

