Two held by UP ATS for anti-India conspiracy and attempt to disrupt communal harmony

New Delhi:

In a major operation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two persons for allegedly plotting a criminal conspiracy against the nation and attempting to disturb communal harmony in India. Acting on intelligence inputs, the UP ATS had been closely monitoring anti-national elements when they discovered a WhatsApp group named "Reviving Islam" that included around 400 Pakistani members, including three administrators. Notably, one of the phone numbers connected to the group was traced back to Uttar Pradesh.

Youth was in contact with Pakistan-based individuals

The phone number in question was found to be registered to Ajmal Ali, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. Investigations revealed that Ajmal was actively spreading radical ideology against the nation and the non-Muslim community through various social media platforms. He was summoned to the ATS headquarters for questioning, where he confessed to being in contact with multiple Pakistani individuals via WhatsApp and other social networks, including the "Reviving Islam" group.

What did the interrogation reveal?

During interrogation, Ajmal disclosed that he was connected to an Instagram account belonging to Dr Usama Maj Sheikh - a resident of Badlapur (West) in Maharashtra. Ajmal regarded Usama as his senior and mentor. The two allegedly discussed anti-India sentiments via Instagram and the Signal app, often talking about overthrowing the democratically elected government of India and establishing Sharia law.

Second accused arrested from Maharashtra

Based on the findings, a case was registered on August 1, 2025, and Ajmal was arrested and sent to judicial custody as per legal procedures. Continuing the investigation, Dr Usama Maj Sheikh was arrested from Badlapur on August 4, 2025. According to police, both accused were in touch with several Pakistan-based individuals through different social media platforms. They were allegedly planning to incite a violent jihad in India with the aim of carrying out "Ghazwa-e-Hind" and imposing Sharia law. The duo was targeting young Muslim people, provoking them against non-Muslims and encouraging them to engage in anti-national and criminal activities.

