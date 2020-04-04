Two senior Health Dept officials in Madhya Pradesh test positive for COVID-19

Image Source : PTI Two health dept officials in Madhya Pradesh test positive for COVID-19

Two top women health officials,Principal Secretary Health Pallavi Jain Govil and Additional Director Information/Communication (Health) Dr Veena Sinha, including an IAS officer tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. On Thursday, another IAS officer associated with the health department had tested positive for COVID-19. Five new coronavirus cases came to light in Bhopal on Saturday taking the total number of infections in the city to 14. Four of the 5 new infections are connected with Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West in New Delhi. The fifth one is a policeman. This has taken the number of coronavirus infections in the city to 165.

Indore appeared to have accounted for a major chunk of coronavirus infections in Madhya Pradesh. Out of 165 infections in Madhya Pradesh, 115 have occurred in Indore. In addition to this, Khargon has seen 2 new cases of coronavirus infections. In Indore, there have been 7 deaths.

Here are the latest numbers in some of the cities and districts: