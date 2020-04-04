Saturday, April 04, 2020
     
Two senior Health Dept officials in Madhya Pradesh test positive for COVID-19

Two top women health officials, Pallavi Jain Govil (Principal Secretary, Health) and Veena Sinha (Additional Director, Health), including an IAS officer tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Anurag Amitabh Anurag Amitabh
Bhopal Updated on: April 04, 2020 21:47 IST
Image Source : PTI

Two top women health officials,Principal Secretary Health Pallavi Jain Govil and Additional Director Information/Communication (Health) Dr Veena Sinha, including an IAS officer tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. On Thursday, another IAS officer associated with the health department had tested positive for COVID-19. Five new coronavirus cases came to light in Bhopal on Saturday taking the total number of infections in the city to 14. Four of the 5 new infections are connected with Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West in New Delhi. The fifth one is a policeman. This has taken the number of coronavirus infections in the city to 165.

Indore appeared to have accounted for a major chunk of coronavirus infections in Madhya Pradesh. Out of 165 infections in Madhya Pradesh, 115 have occurred in Indore. In addition to this, Khargon has seen 2 new cases of coronavirus infections. In Indore, there have been 7 deaths.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Here are the latest numbers in some of the cities and districts:

City/District Number of coronavirus infections
Indore 115
Jabalpur 8
Bhopal 14
Shivpuri 2
Gwalior 2
Muraina 2
Khargaun 3
Ujjain 7
Chhindwada 2

