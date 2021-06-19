Saturday, June 19, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 2 Delhi residents killed in road accident in UP's Muzaffarnagar

2 Delhi residents killed in road accident in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Jit Singh and Samrat Singh, both residents of Delhi, died in the accident which took place on the Haridwar National Highway near Bhopa Bypass on Friday. 

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Published on: June 19, 2021 9:50 IST
Two Delhi residents, two killed, road accident, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar, crime latest news, acc
Image Source : INDIA TV (REPRESENTATIONAL IAMGE).

2 Delhi residents killed in road accident in UP's Muzaffarnagar.

 

Two people were killed and as many injured after their car collided with a truck parked by the side of a road in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said.

Jit Singh (40) and Samrat Singh (32), both residents of Delhi, died in the accident which took place on the Haridwar National Highway near the Bhopa Bypass on Friday, they said.

The occupants were going to Haridwar in Uttarakhand from Delhi, police said.

Rahul (23) and the car's driver Abbas (35) are being treated at a hospital in Muzaffarnagar, they said.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Road accidents on rise after opening of liquor shops

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 4 killed, 11 injured in bus accident in Agra

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X