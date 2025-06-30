Two dead as pickup truck skids into gorge in Shimla; red alert issued for heavy rainfall in Himachal According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the gorge. Both occupants died on the spot.

Shimla:

Two persons were killed after a pickup truck skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Jalog village in Sunni tehsil of Shimla district late on Sunday night, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Prem Chand (40), son of Bheem Ram, and Dinesh (36), son of the late Tej Ram. Both hailed from Gaderi village in Sunni tehsil. According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the gorge. Both occupants died on the spot.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when local residents noticed the vehicle (registration number HP 63 C 0807) and alerted authorities.

A police team reached the site and recovered the bodies. Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi confirmed the incident and said an investigation is currently underway.

Heavy rainfall warning across Himachal Pradesh

The tragic accident comes amid intense rainfall across Himachal Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four districts — Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Mandi — warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Rainfall intensity is expected to increase again by evening.

The state government is closely monitoring the situation. Authorities have appealed to residents to remain cautious and follow the instructions issued by local administrations. Landslide-prone areas and water-logged roads pose additional risks amid ongoing monsoon activity.