Two dead after car plunges 200 metres into gorge in Himachal; tyre burst suspected

New Delhi:

Two people lost their lives after a car fell into a deep gorge on a highway stretch near Chintpurni in Himachal Pradesh. The incident took place when a Maruti Suzuki Dzire was moving along a sharp mountain curve. According to early reports and visuals that have surfaced online, a sudden tyre burst is suspected to have caused the driver to lose control.

The car then veered off the road, went airborne briefly, and plunged nearly 200 metres down into the gorge. On impact, the vehicle reportedly caught fire, making survival extremely difficult for those inside.

Watch the video

Missing guardrails raise questions

The accident has triggered strong public reaction over the absence of proper guardrails along vulnerable stretches of mountain highways. Many have pointed out that safety barriers could have reduced the severity of the crash or possibly prevented the vehicle from going off the road entirely.

Vehicle checks remain crucial

Authorities also stress the importance of basic vehicle maintenance before long journeys. Checking tyre condition, pressure, brakes, and engine health can help reduce the risk of sudden mechanical failures like tyre bursts.

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