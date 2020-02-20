Rajasthan: 2 Dalits accused of theft, stripped and tortured in Nagaur, video goes viral

Two Dalit brothers who were allegedly caught stealing Rs 500 from a two-wheeler agency, were beaten up by the showroom staffers in Nagaur district, about 230 km from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The matter came to light when a disturbing video of the assault went viral. In the video, several are seen thrashing and torturing one of them using tools.

In the clip, some men are seen stripping him, violating him with a screw driver. They allegedly also poured petrol on his genitals.

Five persons involved in the assault have been arrested, the official said, adding the matter is under investigation.

However, an FIR from both parties has been filed. The case registered against victims is on charges of theft.

"Two persons were caught stealing money on Sunday after which they were brutally thrashed by the showroom employees. A video was shot which went viral after which the victims lodged an FIR on Wednesday," Panchodi Police Station House Officer Rajpal Singh told PTI on Wednesday.

He said the showroom staffers have also lodged a case against the two Dalits for stealing money.

According to reports, the 24-year-old had gone to the filling station with his cousin, who is also in his early twenties.