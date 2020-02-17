Two criminals killed in encounter in Delhi's Prahladpur area

Two criminals Raja Qureshi and Ramesh Bahadur were declared brought dead from hospital after encounter in Delhi Prahladpur area

At least two criminals have been killed in an encounter with police in Delhi's Rohini area. The encounter took place at around 5 am on Monday morning near Rohini's Prahladpur area when a police team took action following a tip-off.

The two criminals have been identified as Raja Qureshi, Ramesh Bahadur. After being shot, the criminals were rushed to a hospital but were declared brought dead. A number of criminal cases were lodged against the two accused. ​

दिल्ली के पुल प्रह्लादपुर में राजा कुरेशी और रमेश बहादुर नाम के दो क्रिमिनल्स और स्पेशल सेल के बीच सुबह 5 बजे के आसपास एनकाउंटर हुआ, दोनों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां दोनों की मौत हो गई। दोनों पर कई मुकदमे थे, हाल ही में 12 तारीख को करावल नगर में मर्डर किया था। @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/JITLaErkHv — Abhay parashar (@abhayparashar) February 17, 2020

Raja qureshi and ramesh bahadur criminals declared brought dead from hospital after encounter today early morning with @CellDelhi @indiatvnews https://t.co/5pPUden4XT pic.twitter.com/ksGiCyWgsO — Abhay parashar (@abhayparashar) February 17, 2020

Earlier in October 2020, another encounter had taken place in Delhi's Rohini area. The special cell had laid a trap near Sector 24 of Rohini on the basis of a tip-off, the police said.

When the police team tried to intercept their vehicle, the criminals opened fire. The police retaliated. The criminals, involved in snatching and robbery cases, were injured, the police said.

