Two BMC employees test positive for coronavirus

Two BMC employees posted in the Disaster Management Department of BMC have tested positive for COVID-19. Both were asymptomatic; they have been kept at Isolation Facility at COVID-19 care center of BMC: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Earlier in the day, at least 53 journalists in Mumbai were tested positive for COVID-19, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. During a special camp organised at the Azad Maidan on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of scribes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected swab samples of 171 mediapersons, including electronic and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen.

"Out of the 171 media persons, 53 tested positive for coronavirus," BMC spokesperson Vijay Khabale said, adding that most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic at present.

