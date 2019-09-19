Two bank unions to go on strike Oct 22

Image Source : FILE Two bank unions to go on strike on Oct 22

Two major unions in the banking sector on Thursday announced that they would go on a one-day strike on October 22 protesting against the merger of government-owned banks.

The two unions are All India bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI).

In a joint communication to the Chairman, Indian Banks' Association (IBA) the lobby for banks and the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) Ministry of Labour, New Delhi, the two unions said they proposed to go on strike from 6 a.m. on October 22 to 6 a.m. on October 23.

The demands listed out by the two unions are: stop merger of banks, stop banking sector reforms, recover bad loans and take stringent action on defaulters, not penalising the customers with penal charges, stop attack on job security and recruit adequate people.

