Twitter asked to explain why legal action shouldn't be taken against it for showing wrong map of India

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Notice issued to Twitter for showing wrong map of India.

The Union Ministry of Electronics & IT issued notice to Twitter on November 9 for showing Leh as part of J&K instead of Union Territory of Ladakh. The notice was directed Twitter to explain in 5 days as to why legal action shouldn't be taken against them for disrespecting India's territorial integrity.

Ministry in its notice sent to global Vice President of Twitter mentioned that showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir is a deliberate attempt by Twitter to undermine the will of sovereign Parliament of India which had declared Ladakh as a Union Territory of India with its headquarter in Leh.

The Ministry in its notice has directed Twitter to explain within 5 working days as to why legal action should not be initiated against Twitter and its representatives for disrespecting the territorial integrity of India by showing incorrect map.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier Twitter has shown Leh as part of People's Republic of China after which Secretary Ministry of Electronics and IT had written a letter to CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey raising objection to that. In response to that, Twitter had removed People's Republic of China. But Twitter has not yet corrected the map to show Leh as part of Union Territory of Ladakh. It is still showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir, which is against the official position of Government of India.

