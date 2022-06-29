Twitter served notice to comply with past govt orders; July 4 deadline

Follow us on Image Source : AP A file photo of the Twitter logo

Twitter has been served a notice asking the social media giant to comply with all its past orders by July 4. According to an official statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has said Twitter may lose intermediary status if it misses the given deadline to comply with the orders. Losing the intermediary status would mean the social media giant will be liable for all the comments posted on its platform.

"A notice was issued on June 27 to Twitter to comply with all government orders issued till date. Twitter was issued notices earlier this month but it did not comply with it. This is the final notice," a government source said.

An email query sent to Twitter elicited no immediate response.

Twitter vs Govt

Twitter has been at loggerheads with the government on several occasions.

On June 26, the microblogging site submitted a list of over 80 accounts and tweets that it has blocked based on a request from the government in 2021.

The request from the government was to block multiple accounts and some tweets from the international advocacy group Freedom House, journalists, politicians and supporters of the farmers' protest.

The government source, however, said that there are several other orders, with which Twitter is yet to comply and they have been given a final deadline of July 4 for compliance.

