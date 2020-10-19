Image Source : FILE Respect sensitivities, teams resolving issue: Twitter on location tag showing J&K as part of China

In a bid to defend the micro-blogging platform over a recent faux pas, Twitter on Monday said it was working to investigate and resolve a geotag issue that showed Jammu Kashmir as a part of China.

"We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, and understand and respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate and resolve the concerned geotag issue," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Twitter landed in a controversy on Sunday after the location tag in a live broadcast showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China. The lapse was brought to attention by national security analyst Nitin Gokhale, who went live from Leh's popular war memorial, Hall of Fame, around 12 pm.

"Twitter folks, I just did a live from Hall of Fame. Giving Hall of Fame as the location and guess what it is saying Jammu and Kashmir, People's Republic of China! Are you guys nuts" Gokhale wrote on Twitter.

