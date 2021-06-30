After NCW takes cognizance of child pornographic content, Twitter says 'stand by zero-tolerance policy'

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Twitter for allegedly allowing access to child pornography on its platform following a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Taking suo moto cognizance of pornographic content on Twitter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought action within a week.

The Delhi Police has also sent a notice to Twitter seeking details about steps taken by it against circulation of child pornographic content on its platform, officials said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Twitter spokesperson said that the social media platform has a zero-tolerance policy for Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE).

"Twitter has a zero-tolerance policy for CSE. We will continue to invest in proactive detection and removal of content that violates Twitter rules & work with law enforcement and NGO partners in India to tackle the issue," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the police sought to know the steps taken by Twitter officials concerned against child sexual abuse content on their platform and sought details of the accounts circulating such material.

The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act, police said.