Thursday, September 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Twitter blue-tick plea: Delhi High Court waives cost on ex-CBI boss after he apologises

Twitter blue-tick plea: Delhi High Court waives cost on ex-CBI boss after he apologises

The retired IPS officer tendered his unconditional apology to the court and said that he was a pensioner who “was just asking for his identity to be secured”.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2022 13:38 IST
Delhi, Twitter blue-tick plea, Delhi high court ruling, Delhi HC waives cost on ex-CBI boss
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) The plea had said that in pursuance to the court's order, he reapplied for the verification tag, however, it was not reinstated. Rao had claimed that his account on Twitter did contain a blue tick but the same was removed in March 2022.

Highlights

  • Delhi High Court excused former interim CBI Director from paying a cost of Rs 25,000 imposed on him
  • The retired IPS officer tendered his unconditional apology to the court
  • In his plea, he had also sought directions to the Centre to designate compliance, grievance officers

The Delhi High Court on Thursday excused former interim CBI Director M Nageswara Rao from paying a cost of Rs 25,000 imposed on him at the time of dismissal of his challenge to the alleged removal of “blue tick” from his Twitter account by the micro-blogging platform. The retired IPS officer tendered his unconditional apology to the court and said that he was a pensioner who “was just asking for his identity to be secured”.

Waiving the cost, Justice Yashwant Varma ordered, “Bearing in mind the unconditional apology which is tendered on behalf of the petitioner, the cost in terms of the order of May 17, 2022 shall stand deleted.” In May, the court had dismissed Rao's plea against the removal of the verification tag from his Twitter account while noting that “there was absolutely no justification which warranted the writ petition to be filed bearing in mind that the earlier writ petition was disposed of on April 7.”

On April 7, the court had granted liberty to Rao to pursue appropriate remedies with regard to his grievances in case any adverse decision is made by Twitter. The plea had said that in pursuance to the court's order, he reapplied for the verification tag, however, it was not reinstated. Rao had claimed that his account on Twitter did contain a blue tick but the same was removed in March 2022.

In his plea, he had also sought directions to the Centre to designate or earmark one or more compliance and grievance officers exclusively to handle complaints from users of social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram relating to compliance to the law and rules, including verification of user identity, so that people are not subjected to unnecessary harassment.

Related Stories
NEET UG 2022: Delhi High Court dismisses petition to postpone exam

NEET UG 2022: Delhi High Court dismisses petition to postpone exam

'I'm offering to pay': Delhi HC Chief Justice asks woman not to terminate '23-week-old pregnancy'

'I'm offering to pay': Delhi HC Chief Justice asks woman not to terminate '23-week-old pregnancy'

'Court cannot stop any airline's operation': Delhi HC rejects plea to ground SpiceJet aircrafts

'Court cannot stop any airline's operation': Delhi HC rejects plea to ground SpiceJet aircrafts

NEET PG 2022: Delhi HC dismisses challenge to minimum percentile criteria for admission

NEET PG 2022: Delhi HC dismisses challenge to minimum percentile criteria for admission

Why restaurants should recover service charges from consumers as 'separate levy', asks Delhi HC

Why restaurants should recover service charges from consumers as 'separate levy', asks Delhi HC

Girls can marry without parents' consent after attaining puberty under Muslim Laws: Delhi High Court

Girls can marry without parents' consent after attaining puberty under Muslim Laws: Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court dismisses WhatsApp, Facebook pleas against CCI probe

Delhi High Court dismisses WhatsApp, Facebook pleas against CCI probe

Will introduce framework to regulate social media platforms: Centre tells Delhi HC

Will introduce framework to regulate social media platforms: Centre tells Delhi HC

Also Read | NIA files charge-sheet against 6 members of banned terror outfit JMB in Bhopal court

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News