Twitter account of I&B Ministry hacked, restored later

The hacked Twitter account of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry was used to retweet a post by Elon Musk's verified handle that criticised a solar tax move in California

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 12, 2022 13:26 IST
Twitter account of I&B Ministry hacked, restored later
Twitter account of I&B Ministry hacked, restored later

The Twitter account of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was compromised on Wednesday. The account, however, was restored later on. The hacker renamed the account as Elon Musk and tweeted a great job.

The account was restored and posts made by hackers were deleted. "The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers," the ministry tweeted.

Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was compromised for a brief period and a post claiming that India had officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender was tweeted from it.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any tweet shared must be ignored," PMO India had said in a tweet.

READ MORE: PM Modi's twitter handle 'very briefly' compromised, secured later

