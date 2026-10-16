Twisha Sharma case: SC issues notice to CBI, Giribala Singh on plea to shift probe from Bhopal to Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Girbala Singh and Samarth Singh on a petition filed by the father of former model and actress Twisha Sharma, seeking the transfer of proceedings in her death case from Bhopal to Delhi.

The petition seeks to shift the hearing in the case, which concerns Sharma’s death under suspicious circumstances, from a trial court in Bhopal to the national capital.

Taking up the plea, the apex court sought responses from the CBI, Girbala Singh and Samarth Singh.

The Supreme Court has also imposed an interim stay on the ongoing proceedings before the trial court in Bhopal pending further consideration of the matter.

Twisha Sharma death case

Former model and actress Twisha Sharma, who married Samarth Singh in December last year, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. The circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing a chargesheet against her husband and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, alleging mental harassment.

According to the FIR, Samarth took Twisha to AIIMS Bhopal after claiming that she had hanged herself at home at around 10.20 pm.

In its 31-page chargesheet filed in August, accompanied by extensive supporting documents, the CBI said it was awaiting forensic findings from multiple agencies as part of the investigation. These include the extraction and forensic analysis of data from Twisha’s iPhone, which investigators believe could contain evidence relevant to the case, including details concerning her husband and mother-in-law, as well as potentially identifying other witnesses or suspects.

The agency is also awaiting a report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi on whether the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) recovered from the accused’s residence remained intact or had been tampered with. In addition, it is awaiting voice comparison reports from CFSL Bhopal to match the accused’s specimen voice samples with audio recordings recovered from several mobile devices.

Messages detail Twisha’s distress before death

The CBI has reportedly recorded messages in which Twisha expressed distress over her relationship with her in-laws in the days leading up to her death.

Five days before her death, she allegedly messaged her mother, saying that her in-laws were attempting to portray her as mentally unstable. She reportedly urged her family to take her away discreetly, without getting into an argument with her in-laws.

Three days before her death, Twisha allegedly sent a message to her sister-in-law, Rashi Abrol, describing her emotional distress and saying she felt suffocated.

In the message, she wrote that she felt so overwhelmed that she might find the courage to end her life, adding that she would find a way to disappear.

These messages have emerged as part of the material examined by investigators in the case.

An AIIMS medical board conducted a second post-mortem examination on Twisha following a court order and submitted its final forensic opinion to the CBI in a sealed cover.

According to the available information, the medical board concluded that Twisha died by suicidal hanging. The investigation has also examined the couple’s relationship in the period before her death. Although an earlier confrontation involving Twisha’s family had reportedly led the couple to attend counselling, accounts cited in the case indicate that her distress intensified in the final days.

The CBI has named Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh in its chargesheet, alleging that they subjected Twisha to mental harassment. Further forensic findings are awaited as the investigation proceeds.

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