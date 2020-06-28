Image Source : PTI Tuticorin custodial deaths: Case to be transferred to CBI, assures TN CM Palaniswami

Days after an uproar over Tuticorin's father and son alleged custodial death, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday assured that the case will be transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The government's decision will be informed to the Madras High Court, which is seized of the matter, and secure its approval before transferring the case to the central agency.

The chief minister said, "We will seek permission from the Madurai bench of Madras High Court to transfer the Tuticorin custodial death case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the next hearing on June 30."

"The government has decided that the CBI will probe the case," Palaniswami said.

P Jayaraj and his son Fennix, arrested for 'violating' lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23, with their relatives alleging they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel earlier.

The incident has triggered a national furore, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.

The ruling-All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs to the family.

Meanwhile, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Friday asked Kovilpatti judicial magistrate to visit the Kovilpatti branch jail to procure photograph administrative, medical records related to the case, and CCTV recordings of the jail building. However, the court has postponed the case for June 30.

(With inputs from PTI)

