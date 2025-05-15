Tushar Mehta to lead prosecution in 26/11 Mumbai terror case trail against Tahawwur Rana The Indian government has appointed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to lead the prosecution of Tahawwur Rana in the 26/11 Mumbai terror case following his extradition from the US.

New Delhi:

The Union Government has appointed a specialised legal team led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to prosecute Tahawwur Hussain Rana in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case. This significant move comes in the wake of Rana’s recent extradition from the United States to India. Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, is accused of being involved in the planning and facilitation of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which claimed 166 lives. His extradition marks a critical step in India’s efforts to bring all conspirators of the attack to justice.

The appointed prosecution team comprises Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, and Advocate Narender Nawa. This legal panel will represent the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in all proceedings related to the case before the NIA Special Courts in Delhi, the Delhi High Court, and the Supreme Court of India. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the team’s tenure will last for three years or until the completion of the trial, whichever comes earlier.

Background on Tahawwur Rana

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-born Canadian citizen and former Pakistan Army doctor, was extradited to India on April 10, 2025. He faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, waging war against India, and terrorism, under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Rana is accused of aiding the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba in orchestrating the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which resulted in 166 deaths.

Rana's extradition followed a prolonged legal process. In January 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court denied his final appeal, clearing the way for his transfer to Indian custody. He arrived in New Delhi on April 10 and was subsequently remanded to 18-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody by a special court in Delhi.

Diplomatic and legal significance

The extradition and subsequent legal proceedings mark a significant milestone in India's pursuit of justice for the victims of the 26/11 attacks. The U.S. Department of Justice described the extradition as a "critical step toward seeking justice" for the victims, including six Americans who lost their lives in the attacks.

The legal team led by Tushar Mehta is expected to play a pivotal role in presenting the case against Rana, aiming to secure a conviction and deliver justice for the victims of one of India's most devastating terrorist attacks.