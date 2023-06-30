Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tushar Mehta re-appointed as Solicitor General of India for 3 more years

The Centre on Friday re-appointed senior advocate Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General of India for a term of three years. Mehta was appointed as Solicitor General on October 10, 2018 since then he had been granted an extension twice. He got his first extension in 2020.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, besides Mehta, six Additional Solicitors General for the Supreme Court were also re-appointed for a period of three years. Six Additional Solicitors General are re-appointed for the top court -- Vikramjit Banerjee, K M Nataraj, Balbir Singh, S V Raju, N Venkataraman and Aishwarya Bhati.

The names of Additional Solicitors General Madhavi Goradia Divan and Sanjay Jain, whose tenure came to end on Friday, did not feature in the list of re-appointed law officers. Additional Solicitor General Jayant K Sud, whose tenure came to end on Thursday, also did not feature in the list.

Additional Solicitors General Chetan Sharma for Delhi High Court, Satya Pal Jain for Punjab and Haryana High Court, Devang Girish Vyas for Gujarat High Court and Krishna Nandan Singh for Patna High Court were also re-appointed for a period of three years.

(With agencies input)

Latest India News