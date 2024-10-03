Tushar Goyal, accused of Rs 5,600 cr worth drugs haul in Delhi, is linked with Congress, alleges BJP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claims that accused Toshar Goayal has a link with the grand old party.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi targeted Congress over the seizure of drugs worth around Rs 5,600 crore in Delhi, alleging a link of one of the accused to the grand old party.

"Yesterday in Delhi, drugs worth Rs 5,600 crores were seized. This quantity is important as during the UPA government (2006-2013) only drugs worth Rs 768 crores were seized across India. The BJP government from 2014-2022 has seized drugs worth Rs 22,000 crore. The main accused and kingpin in the drug syndicate, Tushar Goyal is the chief of Indian Youth Congress RTI Cell," Trivedi said at a press conference.

What relations does the Congress party have with him (Tushar Goyal), he asked, adding was this money being used in elections by the Congress party?

The BJP MP also asked does some leaders of the Congress have any arrangements with the drug peddlers?

Congress especially the Hooda (Bhupinder Hooda) family should reply what is your connection with Tushar Goyal, he questioned.

According to sources in the Special Cell of Delhi Police, Tushar Goyal alias Dikki Goyal, is the mastermind of the 5,600 crore drugs seizure, has been the chairman of the RTI cell of Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress in 2022. His pictures with several Congress leaders also surfaced.

Who is Tushar Goyal?

The BJP alleged that Tushar Goyal is a chief of Indian Youth Congress RTI Cell. However, his link to a political party is subject to probe. According to police, Goyal is suspected to have links in Dubai and countries in West Asia. He graduated from a reputed university in 2003 and his father runs two publication houses in central Delhi. Apart from running this syndicate, Goyal also helps his father in his business.

Delhi Police makes biggest-ever drug bust

Earlier, the Delhi Police made one of the biggest drug busts ever seen in the city, seizing over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around Rs 5,600 crore.

Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi's Mahipalpur and confiscated the consignment weighing over 602 kilograms, the police officials said.

Those arrested were identified as Tushar Goyal (40), Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) of Delhi and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) of Mumbai. Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said Goyal, a resident of a posh locality in Vasant Vihar, is a major distributor of narco substances in India for this international racket. The other three are his associates.

Jain had come to Delhi to receive a consignment of 15 kg of cocaine from Goyal when all four of them were arrested outside a godown in Mahipalpur on October 1, Kushwah said.

Police said Jain used to operate under the direction of a drug dealer in Mumbai and he had come to get the consignment from Goyal. The four people are being interrogated and a probe is on, they said.

Twenty-two cartons of banned drugs were found in the godown, he said, adding that 547 kg of cocaine and more than 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana were in them.

"This is one of the biggest hauls ever in Delhi," Kushwah said. "The approximate price of the cocaine in the international market is Rs 10 crore per kg and the hydroponic marijuana is Rs 50 lakh per kg," he said, adding that the total estimated cost of the seized drugs is Rs 5,600 crore.

The officer said the origin of the marijuana is Phuket in Thailand. It was brought to India through the air route while the consignments of cocaine are suspected to have been collected from West Asian countries and states in India, he added.

(Report by Avinash Tiwari/PTI)

Also read: Kumari Selja meets Sonia Gandhi on last day of election campaign in Haryana